An online fundraiser is underway to help a local family involved in a serious, fiery crash.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Christine Docherty, a friend of one of the victims involved in the crash says she started a GoFundMe to assist the family with expenses.

She says she can't believe the amount of money that's already been raised.

"At this point, no one knows if and when they will be able to return to work," says Docherty. "So paying things like rent, bills, personal belongings including their phones that were lost in that fire. Groceries, and extensive physio and any other medical expenses that may arise, it's just one less thing that the family has to worry about."

So far, more than $20,000 has been raised.

Docherty says her heart dropped when she heard about the crash.

"Shane has multi severe injuries to his chest, abdomen, pelvic, spine and femur," says Docherty. "Both lungs were punctured and he's undergone almost six hours multi surgeries to save his life."

She says three children were injured in the crash.

"I know that the oldest has a fractured collarbone and will need surgery later this week," she says. "The middle daughter also suffered a fracture and will be starting physio therapy and the youngest has a minor fracture that is expected to heal on its own."

Docherty says she works with one of the victims.

"I know Stephanie suffered multiple lacerations and contusions to her face and body, possible broken noise and fractures," says Docherty.

The crash happened Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. on Tecumseh Road East near McDougall.

Windsor police say an SUV and pick-up truck were engulfed in flames and both drivers were trapped and had to be extricated by bystanders and officers.

Investigators say the truck hit a car, then veered into oncoming traffic where it hit the SUV, sending the five occupants inside to hospital.

The driver of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old was also taken to hospital and is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of accident.