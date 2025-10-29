Windsor-Essex has done it again.

The community has raised nearly $104,000 for the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

The money was raised during the 23rd annual Face to Face campaign.

The campaign launched in mid-August and ran for a month and a half, raising funds for Hospice's Fairley Family Transportation program.

The transportation service provides rides to medical appointments and rides to a variety of Hospice Wellness Programs as well as supporting the G.E.N.I.E. Transportation Program.

Campaign founder John Fairley says the community continues to give to the campaign.

"All the people in this community are doing and what they're going through right now, and $50,000 would have been great, but over $100,000 again just is overwhelming and so grateful," says Fairley.

He says the campaign is 'built by the people'.

"It sounds awkward to say, but it's you asking a friend, it's you asking a friend, it's you asking a friend, and people look forward to this thing," he says. "You know what are they doing; they come up with ideas, and there are businesses that are involved."

Fairley says people in Windsor-Essex love to know that the money raised stays in Windsor-Essex.

"It's in the heart of our community, but when you hear the stories today of people that have used this service, that's what we're all doing," says Fairley. "EMS, look at them stepping up like this is just what you want in a campaign."

Last year's campaign raised $111,203.

In 23 years, the campaign has raised over $1.8 million for Hospice.