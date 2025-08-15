The annual Face to Face campaign returns for its 23rd year.

This year's campaign will continue to raise funds in support of Hospice's Fairley Family Transportation Program.

For many years, this program has supported rides to medical appointments for hospice patients, as well as rides to a variety of Hospice Wellness Programs.

In 2022, Hospice in partnership with Essex-Windsor EMS announced a new program that the Face to Face campaign now also supports called the G.E.N.I.E. Program - or Granting Exceptional N' Impactful Experiences.

The G.E.N.I.E. Program offers patients receiving hospice care - whether in hospice residences or in their own homes - to request special trips or outings to visit family, visit a local park, or even visit their family home one last time.

Campaign founder John Fairley says the money stays local.

"With all the costing of what hospice is that this campaign helps pay the bills for hospice, and all the money stays in Windsor, and Leamington, and helps everyone in the County of Essex. The tradition continues, our ask continues."

He says you don't have to donate a lot to make a difference.

"Go to 10 people you know for $10, collect the money and then go online, donate yourself if you don't want to do that. But, the hospice in Windsor and Essex County has had a place in many people's hearts, and I think that when people say 'do you want to give to hospice' - it's an easy reaction."

Fairley says the local community is always so giving.

"This is Windsor-Essex. We know it's inside of us, it's part of our fabric, whether it's $10, $100, or $1,000, what everyone gives to this campaign we're very grateful for. And we know that the money stays here, and that's very important, and it helps the people in this community."

Last year's campaign raised $111,000 for hospice locally. Over the last 22 years, the campaign has raised a total of $1.7-million.

The 2025 Face to Face campaign will operate similar to previous years, with canvassers able to collect donations both online and in-person.

More information on the campaign can be found by clicking here.

The campaign runs from August 15 to September 30.