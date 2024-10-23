The 22nd Annual Face to Face campaign has concluded and a staggering $111,203 was raised in support of Windsor Essex Hospice, and the Fairley Family Transportation Program.

"I'm really not often speechless but this one I'm surprised," said campaign co-founder John Fairley. "I was just thinking if we just hit $100,000 that'd be great, but with the emphasis of $110,000 is just beyond belief."



This year's campaign ran from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30 and saw donations roll in through $10 increments.



Honorary chair Dr. Gary Ing says they are still plenty of opportunities for the public to get involved.



"Volunteers supporting our programs, and also being involved in the Face to Face. Something very simple, but something very important to the patients and their families."



The Fairley Family Transportation Program offers rides to medical appointments for Hospice clients while the G.E.N.I.E. Program, which was launched in 2022 offers the opportunity for patients receiving Hospice care, whether in Hospice residences or in their own home, to request special trips or outings.



Hospice executive director Katharen Bortolin says the transportation program is not government funded.



"The program wouldn't be possible without our community believing in it, so the fact that our community believes enough to fundraise $111,203 this year really just shows how much they believe and appreciate the program. It wouldn't be possible without them."



Since the start of the campaign 21 years ago, more than $1.6-million has been raised.

