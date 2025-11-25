Essex council took a deep dive into the proposed 2026 draft budget on Monday night.

Administration gave councillors and the public a thorough look at the numbers.

As reported , Essex residents could see a 4.92 per cent increase in their tax rate for 2026.

The 2026 budget calculates revenues and expenses of $80.4 million and over $21.5 million of that dedicated towards capital initiatives.

Key projects include the residential intensification guidelines and Maidstone Avenue/Talbot Street intersection improvements.

Another key capital project includes the replacement of Fire Station 3 in Harrow.

The new fire station will be constructed at the site of the Harrow Soccer Complex located at 2215 Roseborough Road.

Fire chief Jason Pillon said with council approval, shovels could be in the ground on the $5,235,000 project by early 2026.

"This building has exceeded its functional lifespan and no longer meets the current operational needs of the department. It lacks adequate space for training activities and apparatus. It's not equipped with proper vehicle exhaust extraction systems and has insufficient restroom and shower facilities," Pillon said.

Pillon said the fire department needs to replace nine tablets at a cost of $36,000. The tablets are used during for training and calls for service.

"One thing we're looking to do in 2026 is go paperless with our truck check sheets, our weekly squad duties. This also helps with record retention. Right now our truck checks are done on paper and filed at each station. If we go to this new system we'll be able to have record retention," he said.

Pillon said $42,000 has been allocated towards filling three firefighter vacancies, as one firefighter moved away and two others are expected to retire.

"In 2026 we will have three vacancies, one at each station. This will cover their training with Southwest Fire Academy to meet their NFPA certification. This will also [cover] all of their required PPE and uniforms," said Pillon.

Deliberations will begin on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m., and continue Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.