Essex residents could see a 4.92 per cent increase in their tax rate for 2026.

The Town of Essex has proposed a 2026 budget with revenues and expenses of $80.4 million and over $21.5 million of that dedicated towards capital initiatives.

Residents would pay an average of $2,208 in property tax on a home assessed at $192,000.

Of the total budget increase, approximately $16.8-million is set aside for salaries and wages, equal to a 1.86 per cent increase.

$3.4-million, or a 0.41 per cent increase, is allocated towards Ontario Provincial Police contract expenses.

Key projects include the residential intensification guidelines, Fire Station 3 Replacement in Harrow, and Maidstone Avenue/Talbot Street intersection improvements.

Mayor Sherry Bondy said the town has done a review of all positions held within the municipality.

"We are really lean in our municipality. We are the shortest staffed municipality in Essex County, and we also have two arenas and a swimming pool," Bondy said.

Bondy said the town has noticed however a gap within their I.T. services.

"That is not where you want to have a gap because I.T. is so important to the safety and security of our municipality," she said.

"The other position we're looking at is a financial analyst, and that position would help look at our asset management plan, which is such an important plan for the municipality."

Bondy said the town continues to allocate funds towards the asset management program, with a current 1 per cent levy presented in the 2026 budget.

"One of the biggest road projects is the Talbot/Maidstone intersection. That's a huge one where residents have been complaining about for years. We're increasing it, making it bigger and adding a turning lane," she said.

A full budget walkthrough will take place at a special council meeting on Monday Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.

Deliberations will begin on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m., and continue Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. if necessary.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier