Essex County continues to lead the way this Festive RIDE season in the West Region.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, 29 impaired charges have been laid in Essex County between November 20 and December 4.

Provincial Police say officers in Huron County have laid 15 impaired driving charges, while OPP officers in Norfolk County have laid 14 charges.

In the first three weeks of the campaign, West Region OPP officers have conducted 1,533 RIDE checks across 13 West Region detachments and have laid 143 impaired driving charges and 13 wide-range suspensions.

Across the province, OPP officers have laid 602 impaired driving charges and 65 warn-range suspensions in 5,428 RIDE checkpoints in OPP-patrolled areas in Ontario.

The FESTIVE RIDE campaign runs until January 1.

Police say throughout the holiday season, the public can expect to see an increased police presence on Essex County roadways, and officers will be conducting more roadside spot checks across the county.