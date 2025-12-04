Essex County is leading the OPP's West Region when it comes to impaired driving charges just two weeks into the Festive R.I.D.E. program.

Since being launched on November 20, West Region OPP officers have conducted 1,055 R.I.D.E. check events across 13 West Region detachments.

The roadside checks resulted in 95 impaired driving charges being laid and 39 warning-range suspensions issued.

According to OPP, 21 of the 95 impaired driving charges were laid in Essex County, the most in the West Region.

Each arrested driver received a 90-day license suspension, a seven-day vehicle impoundment, and a date in court.

Provincially, OPP officers have laid 409 impaired driving charges and 39 warn-range suspensions in 3,595 RIDE check events in OPP-patrolled areas across Ontario.

This year's OPP Festive R.I.D.E. campaign runs until January 1, 2026.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.