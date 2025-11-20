The Ontario Provincial Police Festive RIDE campaign is underway.

The festive RIDE is an annual police enforcement and education initiative aimed at taking impaired drivers off Ontario roads during the holiday season.

This year's campaign runs from November 20 to January 1.

In Essex County, the OPP say officers have conducted more than 1,800 RIDE checks so far this year and have responded to 67 alcohol or drug-related collisions.

Police say throughout the holiday season, the public can expect to see an increased police presence on Essex County roadways.

According to the OPP, officers will be conducting more roadside spot checks across the county.