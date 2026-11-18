The Essex County OPP is preparing to launch its annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign ahead of the holiday season.

The province-wide initiative begins November 19 and runs through January 1, with officers increasing roadside spot checks across Essex County in an effort to keep impaired drivers off local roads.

Constable Stephanie Caron says impaired driving continues to be a concern despite ongoing enforcement and education efforts.

“To date, we’ve done about 2,600 initiatives from January 1 until November 15 of this year, which is a significant amount of ride programs,” Caron said.

Last year’s Festive RIDE campaign saw Essex County record 48 impaired driving charges during 222 RIDE checks, the highest total among West Region OPP detachments.

Caron says year-to-date enforcement statistics show the problem remains far from solved.

“Impaired charges from January 1 to November 15 of this year are about 430 impaired related charges, and then our impaired motor vehicle collisions from those same dates is about 30. So we’re still seeing significant numbers, and we need just to keep on getting the message out,” she said.

Caron encourages drivers to make arrangements before celebrating this holiday season rather than risking a trip behind the wheel.

“We have so many other options available to us; designated driver, call a cab, call an Uber, whatever. Just call a friend, call somebody who’s sober to pick you up. It’s an extremely unfortunate decision to drive after you’ve been drinking, and one drink is too many. We want people to be safe and have an enjoyable holiday season,” Caron said.

The campaign comes as concerns about impaired driving remain high across Windsor-Essex.

MADD Windsor-Essex recently told AM800 that prevention and community responsibility are just as important as enforcement, while Windsor police have reported a significant increase in impaired-driving occurrences this year.

Essex County OPP is reminding anyone who suspects an impaired driver to call 911 immediately.