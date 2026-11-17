The head of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Windsor and Essex County says, “we need to look at prevention as much as punishment” when it comes to addressing impaired driving.

Community Leader for MADD Windsor and Essex County Chaouki Hamka told AM800’s Kyle Horner Show that we have to see the bigger picture.

“I don’t believe tougher penalties alone will fix the problem. We need to look at prevention as much as punishment. Prevention is key. You have repeat offenders who don’t care about punishment, and you have people who have a certain way of thinking who don’t care about punishment,” he says.

This past weekend, Windsor police charged six people with impaired driving following multiple incidents.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley said Monday that impaired driving occurrences are up nearly 60 per cent so far this year compared to this time last year, with 282 recorded incidents compared to 180 incidents at this time in 2025.

Hamka says we’re not lacking in education and enforcement across Windsor-Essex.

“It’s about community responsibility; it’s about us coming together with friends and family and encouraging each other to make safe and responsible choices,” he says. “We all know that punishment doesn’t end the crime, and with impaired driving we’re seeing these numbers go up, so obviously we’re lacking somewhere.”

Hamka says at some point we will have to ask when someone forfeits the privilege of driving and public safety is given priority.

“I think at the end of the day, there has to come a point where you have to go all in. There’s no more slap on the wrist; there has to be something done by the government, and unfortunately now it’s just a slap on the wrist,” he says.

The Windsor Police Service reminds drivers that impaired driving puts everyone at risk. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911 immediately.