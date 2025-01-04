The Ontario Provincial Police's 2024-25 Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign has come to a close.

Essex County saw the highest impaired driving charges laid for the second year in a row.

OPP laid a total of 292 impaired driving charges, as well as 19 warn-range suspensions.

Officers conducted nearly 2,000 RIDE check events across 13 West Region detachments, including Essex County.

222 RIDE checks were completed in Essex County alone, with a total of 48 impaired driving charges laid.

During the 2023-24 RIDE campaign, Essex County had the highest impaired driving charges, with 59 charges laid across 247 checks.

The campaign ran between November 21, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

The Festive RIDE campaign is an annual police enforcement and education initiative aimed at taking impaired drivers off Ontario roads during the holiday season.