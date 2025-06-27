The Vice Chair of the Essex County Library Board wants to see formal agreements with all local municipalities to ensure everyone's responsibilities are properly identified.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy raised a notice of motion during the Library Board meeting on Wednesday evening requesting that the Library administration work with local municipalities to get formal agreements in place that would set out level of service benchmarks, heating and cooling agreements, health and safety expectations, or other requirements.

The motion was unanimously passed.

Bondy says following the air quality concerns that were brought up and are currently being addressed at the Stoney Point Library branch, she began to question what level of service each municipality has to provide in order for the Library Board to provide adequate services.

She says it would be good spell out exactly what each municipality would be responsible for.

"And this would spell out exactly who does what. It could be down to the condition of the building, it could be down to snow removal, whether the building is accessible or not, it could even be the size of the building, potentially even the location. It depends on what the municipalities in the County or the Library Board come up with."

Bondy says everyone needs to know what their role is to ensure services aren't disrupted.

"Nobody wants to shut down a library, or to not have an area in service, but we also have to make sure that as the Library Board we're providing services in places that are safe, not only for employees, but for members of the public that go to these branches."

She says each municipality is responsible for providing a building for the library branches, and costs for improvements to the building would fall on them.

"Municipalities would have to incorporate that in their budgets if you know a roof is leaking, or an air conditioner needs fixing. Another example is Amherstburg Library, the air conditioning is not working to its full potential, so that branch had to be closed. So it could potentially spell out areas of improvement for local municipalities."

Bondy says this will take quite a bit of time for these conversations to happen, and for any agreements to be signed, but says the responsibilities need to be laid out.

The Stoney Point facility closed to the public on April 30 following concerns of air quality issues as staff and library users were experiencing throat and eye irritation during periods of warmer temperatures. The Municipality of Lakeshore has opened a temporary facility to be used for the next year while those issues are being addressed.

The Essex County Library posted to social media on Wednesday that the Amherstburg Branch would be closed for the day due to extreme heat and air condition issues.