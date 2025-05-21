A temporary home for Stoney Point Library has been approved.

Lakeshore council met Tuesday evening, with one report looking for approval to transfer $80,000 from reserves for a temporary library facility and washroom facility to be located at Stoney Point Park for up to one year.

The current facility closed to the public on April 30 following concerns of air quality issues as staff and library users were experiencing throat and eye irritation during periods of warmer temperatures.

All library materials within the facility, which is a 24-foot by 40-foot mobile unit, have been removed - including the books and shelving - as the cause of the issue is investigated.

The $80,000 would be used for a 60-foot open plan trailer, a separate restroom facility, and all installation costs, initial fees, and protective measures for up to 12 months.

Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader Community Health and Safety Services with the Municipality, says due to upcoming construction at Stoney Point Community Park, the temporary trailer will be located at the lot of the former Stoney Point Tavern.

"That's the location that we're proposing, that was the location that we may have been moving the current portable to during the construction phase anyway."

Jeney says the $80,000 will be enough for the temporary accommodation.

"The amount of money that council is asked to approve should be enough to be able to make it up to standard, and accessible, safe, and clean."

Councillor Larissa Vogler says the library is so important.

"Residents have made it very clear that this is an amenity that they're not keen to lose, especially as the summer approaches, the soccer season approaches, kids in Stoney Point don't have an option to ride their bike all the way to Comber. This really is the only thing available to them. So, it's really, really important that we make sure that they have that space."

The report was approved unanimously.

A timeline for when the temporary facility will open is unknown at this time - however, a statement from the municipality says "Lakeshore will be working with the Essex County Library to determine a timeline for the swift return of library services to the community of Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches. We understand how critical this facility is to community members and are dedicated to making it happen as quickly as possible."

A notice of motion was approved during the meeting to direct administration to bring forward a report regarding options for a semi-permanent solution to house the library in Stoney Point.