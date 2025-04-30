A member of the Essex County Library Board wants answers over the most recent closure of the library branch in Stoney Point due to air quality concerns.

Essex Mayor Shery Bondy, the library board's vice-chair, plans to bring a motion to Wednesday night's board meeting asking that services at the Stoney Point branch be suspended.

In a posting on Facebook, Essex County Library announced that due to technical issues, the Stoney Point Branch was closing Tuesday, April 29, and that the public should watch for updates.

Bondy says she's really concerned over what's going on in the branch after numerous closures last year when it got hot.

She says the air quality issues seem to show up whenever the weather gets warm, and they need to find the source.

"We've already had a few warm days in 2025, and we're already seeing that the branch has to be closed. I have zero tolerance for any safety or health issues that could arise from this. We need to take action," she says.

Bondy says her motion will ask the board to suspend services at the Stoney Point branch.

"Until the Municipality of Lakeshore can confirm that the source of the air quality concerns is discovered and identified, I don't want to put any members of the public or any members of the Essex County Library in a building where we don't know what we're dealing with," she says.

The Stoney Point Library branch is located at 800 Comber Side Road North.

The Essex County Library Board meets Wednesday, April 30, at 6 p.m. at the Essex County Civic Centre, 360 Fairview Avenue, W., in Essex.