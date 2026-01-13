A busy night at Essex council where several reports and motions were approved.

Council approved a request from Castle Gate Towers Inc. for an extension to the draft plan for Phase 2 of the Sunset Gardens residential development in Harrow. Phase 1 is already complete, but the extension will allow the developer to resume construction.

The Sunset Gardens residential development, just south of County Road 20, will see 59 residential lots.

Council also supported a motion by mayor Sherry Bondy to send a letter to Small Craft Harbours requesting that it reconsider funding for annual projects at Colchester Harbour.

The federal program has indicated that it will no longer cover part of the harbour's dredging costs, potentially leaving taxpayers with an added expense of up to $40,000. Council quickly supported the motion with no debate.

Mayor Bondy also presented a motion that administration enhance animal control regarding dogs that are off leash, including public education, increased signage, and continued enforcement measures.

The motion follows a recent spike in complaints about off-leash dogs, and a recent dog attack incident in the town.

The motion will be debated by council during the Feb. 2 meeting.