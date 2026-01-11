Provincial police have laid charges following a dog attack in Essex last week.

On Jan. 4, officers responded to a report of two dogs attacking a third dog and its owner on Laird Avenue.

Police said both the owner and dog sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with the owner receiving treatment in hospital.

A 39-year-old Essex resident was charged under the Dog Owners' Liability Act with two counts of: Owner of Dog - fail to prevent dog from biting, attacking a person or domestic animal.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

The Essex County OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind all dog owners to be familiar with the Dog Owners' Liability Act.

"Under this act, the owner of a dog shall exercise reasonable precautions to prevent it from biting or attacking a person or domestic animal; or from behaving in a manner that poses a menace to the safety of the public. Further, the owner of a dog could be liable if the dog bites or attacks another person or domestic animal," said the OPP in a news release.

"Please ensure that you can always maintain control of your dog to prevent any potential injuries to others or to the dog itself."