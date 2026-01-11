The developer of a proposed subdivision in Harrow is asking for an extension.

Essex council will be presented with a report Monday evening, asking for an extension to the draft plan of subdivision for the Sunset Gardens residential development.

Phase 1 of the subdivision is already complete, however the developer - Castle Gate Towers Inc. - put the next phase of the project on pause due to numerous economic factors and funding pressures.

The Sunset Gardens residential development is located in Ward 4 in Harrow, just south of County Road 20. The development will result in the creation of 59 residential lots and will include an extension of Sunset Drive and Dubas Avenue.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says residents in Harrow have been asking what's going on with this development.

"It's been zoned residential and slated for a subdivision for years. Phase 1 is there, it's completely complete. And this is one of those lots that we're really hoping gets going, we really need housing like this. So, looking to see hopefully some action in the new year."

She says there have been changes through the provincial government for these types of developments.

"We've made it easier for developers to build homes, they don't have to have cash up front, they can use surety bonds. So because they can use bonds, that means they can get the servicing done faster, get shovels in the ground, and start to get some of their money back."

Bondy says this development would feature approximately 60 additional single-dwelling lots.

"There are a couple subdivisions in Harrow right now that we're hoping to see as the economy hopefully turns around, that more people can come and live in our beautiful town. It's really welcome, a nice area, beautiful development. So we need to extend the draft plan of subdivision for two years to give the developer a little bit more time."

The extension is proposed for a period of three years from the date of approval, and will expire in 2029.

Administration is recommending that council approve the extension.

Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m.