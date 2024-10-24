Erie Shores Healthcare had some action on Wednesday morning as a new MRI magnet was moved in.

The magnet was transferred with the help of a crane, going into the first floor of the hospital.

This upgrade follows the mobile unit's 1000th MRI test.

The new tech is expected to reduce patient wait times for the surrounding areas.

"We know with our mobile unit, we've been able to recently reduce the wait times by four to six weeks," said Beth Hall, director of corporate services.

"But we're hopeful now that the permanent unit is within the building, we'll be able to realize more efficiencies. We'll be working with the region to reduce the wait times across the region."

The permanent MRI suite is expected to be up and running by the end of this year.