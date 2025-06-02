37 Unifor Local 195 members remain off the job at the Best Western Plus in downtown Windsor.

As reported, unionized hotel workers walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Sunday to back contract demands .

The union represents members in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance at the hotel.

Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says negotiations began with the employer roughly a week prior to the June 1 expiration of the three-year collective agreement.

According to Nabbout, the employer went silent after four days of communication through text or email only.

"Our members are looking for an improvement on their wages, improvement on their pension, and improvement on their benefits, the bargaining team has made a significant drop in their demand to make sure we have a tentative deal," said Nabbout.

Nabbout says some of his members have been working at the hotel for 35 years.

"They are a low-wage earner, the majority of them making around $18 an hour, this employer has complete disregard to the need and challenges of the workers," he said.

Nabbout says the union has been asked to make some concessions including overtime changes.

"This is really disgraceful when the employer comes to the table and wants to put some rollback on people's bereavement leave entitlement, make it hard for people even to grieve when they lose a loved one," said Nabbout.

On the picket line, Tammy Smith, a chairperson for union members at the hotel said negotations remained at a standstill.

"We don’t make high wages, our housekeepers, for instance, are at $18 an hour, we’re trying to get to a living wage, the company has put concessions on the table and we just can't have it, we have to make our stand this time, we have to," Smith said.

Farhi Holdings Corporation, the owner of the Best Western Plus, has not responded to a request for comment.

Unifor has called on the employer to return to the bargaining table with a serious offer that increases wages and withdraws concessions.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian