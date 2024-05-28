The families of the two drowning victims are asking for the public's help.

They have set up GoFundMe pages for Yogesh Bajgai and Rohit Dheer.



Bajgai and Dheer's bodies were recovered near Sandpoint Beach in Windsor Friday night.



As AM800 news reported, the two men were swimming Thursday, May 23 just west of the beach when they suddenly went underwater and did not resurface.



The Windsor police marine unit quickly initiated a search.



Windsor fire along with EMS, the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards, drones and the OPP's dive team were also involved in the search.



In the GoFundMe post for Bajgai, it states his family relocated from the Bhutanese Refugee Camp Goldhap to Edmonton in December 2015 and later settled in Windsor.



The page states Yogesh was the main breadwinner for the family, and his sudden departure has left the family in deep emotional and financial distress.



The family is looking to raise $20,000 for funeral expenses, and to support the family’s living expenses during the mourning period, as well as helping the family navigate the financial challenges ahead.



Bajgai leaves behind his parents, a brother and a sister.

The Dheer family is looking to raise $25,000 and according to the GoFundMe page, donations will help to support funeral costs and to transport Dheer's body back to India to be with his parents.



Dheer was an international student and was set to graduate from St. Clair College in June.



Windsor police have said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

