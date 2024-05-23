Police in Windsor are probing the "possible drowning deaths" of two individuals in the area of Sand Point Beach on the city’s east side.

On Thursday night, police took to social media at 8:44 p.m. to report officers were investigating the possible drowning deaths of two people near the beach.

Sand Point is found in the 10,000-block of Riverside Drive East.

Police are urging any residents or witnesses in the area who may be able to help with the investigation to call 911 immediately.

In an email to CTV News Windsor, a spokesperson for the Windsor Police Service stressed it’s too early for a formal statement on the investigation.

This is a developing story