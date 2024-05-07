The city councillor for ward 3 is hoping to see a housing development on the land of the now demolished "rainbow house."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Renaldo Agostino believes that area of Ouellette Avenue where the house was located is the 'gateway' to the downtown core.



"I think that, that is really the gateway to our downtown core and there's other wards that don't want to see the high-rises, give me three 40 storey condos or apartment buildings on that property because you could really do a lot in that area," says Agostino.



He says he's hoping to see more housing developments in the area of Ouellette Avenue near Elliott Street.



"If you took the library, the old library across the street and connected that as well into a massive housing development, you can see, we were bragging about 1000 rooms last night, we could probably put 2000 rooms in that whole area right there right, so I would love to see something like that," he says.



Agostino says there is a lot of potential on that stretch of Ouellette Avenue.



"Close your eyes and imagine driving to downtown Windsor and get could look a lot different within the next five to 10 years," says Agostino.



The councillor says the parking lot next to the 'rainbow house' is owned by the Downtown Mission.



Agostino says the owner of the rainbow house owns the piece of property where the house stood along with the former Windsor Public Library central branch.



The abandoned house at 841 Ouellette Avenue was heavily damaged in a fire last week.



Heavy equipment was brought in and crews demolished the house on Monday.



Investigators are treating the fire as suspicious and are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence.

