The Windsor Police Arson Unit is investigating a fire at the so-called 'rainbow house.'

Police say the fire broke out just before midnight in the 800-block of Ouellette Avenue near Elliott Street.



According to police, the vacant home was fully engulfed in flames and Windsor fire worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze.



Investigators are treating the fire as suspicious and are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence.



There were no injuries and police say the building will be demolished due to damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

