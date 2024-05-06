The so-called 'rainbow house' in downtown Windsor is being demolished.

On Monday morning, crews using heavy equipment began tearing down what was left of the abandoned home at 841 Ouellette Ave., near Elliott Street.

The home was heavily damaged in a fire on May 1.

Investigators are treating the fire as suspicious and have been asking residents and business owners in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence.

The home, near Windsor's Downtown Mission, has been abandoned for several years.

No one was injured in the fire.

