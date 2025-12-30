An incredible response.

That's how Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is describing the first few weeks for the city's new outdoor ice rink at City Hall Square.

The $15.4 million project officially opened to the public on Saturday, Dec. 13, after a soft launch the week before.

Speaking with AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Dilkens says the rink is busy.

"When I literally turn around from my desk and look out at the ice rink and I see the number of people there first thing in the morning when I arrive at work, the number of people who come at lunch with their skates, and then when I'm ready to leave, the number of people who are out there skating, it's just incredible," says Dilkens.

He says high winds closed the rink on Monday.

"We had some signs blowing over, and it was just a little bit dangerous, but folks still governing themselves accordingly came out and just took their own precaution," he says. "They were still out there yesterday; I would say probably about 200 yesterday skating, so it's a beautiful space. I'm proud of that space. It's a great quality of life amenity, and it's being well used, and I think it's just fantastic."

The new rink replaces the rink at Charles Clark Square.

Construction started in 2024 and opened this past summer with the summer features of the project.

The summer features include a water feature and seating areas.