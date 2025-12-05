The new $15.4 million ice rink outside Windsor City Hall will open for public skating this weekend.

The city has announced a grand opening and public celebration of the City Hall Square ice rink on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature entertainment, family-friendly activities, and local vendors.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. with Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino, with the rink officially opening for public skating at approximately 11:30 a.m.

However, city staff will be taking down the fences that are around the rink so members of the public can use the ice this weekend as part of a soft opening.

Construction of the project began in July 2024, and it was officially opened as part of the city's 133rd birthday celebration.

The outdoor space features seating areas, a water feature, a pavilion, and the grounds that is converted seasonally for the skating rink.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says the staff have been working hard to make sure there's lots of fun for everyone when it opens in eight days.

"Essentially, it's all about hitting the ice and getting those skates on the ice, crushing it around that giant oval, that beautiful oval down at city hall," he says.

Agostino says it's going to be amazing to finally have it open.

"It's going to be a fantastic experience. There are rubber mats everywhere, and there are places for people to sit," he says. "It's just going to be a phenomenal experience for families in the downtown core and across the city to come downtown and enjoy this incredible amenity."

Agostino says it's a great addition to the core.

"It's just nice that the downtown residents, the families and the kids, and even the newcomers that are new to Canada get an experience to skate," he says. "This is what we're all about; this is Canada, baby. This is what we're born and bred to do; I'm super pumped about it."

To learn more about ice skating rules, hours, and programming, visit our City Hall Square Ice Rink web page.

Grand Opening Event Highlights:

Entertainment

- Music Moves Kids Choir: Performing three short sets

- DJ Chris James: Music throughout the event

- Santa Claus: On-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On-Site Vendors

- All Saints' Anglican Church: Complimentary hot chocolate (donated by Tim Hortons)

- What's Poppin' Popcorn: Complimentary popcorn while supplies last

- The Waffle Truck: Fresh treats available for purchase

- Indoor Activities at All Saints' Anglican Church Hall

- Funky Faces Windsor: Face painting

- Holiday and Winter Crafts: Led by City of Windsor Recreation staff

- Recreation Department Information Booth

Additional Features:

- Free City of Windsor toques (while supplies last)

- Free skate lending through the All Saints' Anglican Church Skate Program

- Cozy seating area with Muskoka chairs and fire tables

- Windsor Fire & Rescue Services fire truck display

- Meet the Mascots: University of Windsor, Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union, and more