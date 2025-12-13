It's time to lace up your skates.

The City of Windsor officially opens its new $15.4 million ice rink outside of Windsor City Hall today.

The city is hosting a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Speaking on Mornings with Mike & Meg, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:20 a.m.

He says the rink has been built for the people of Windsor, and he wants them to come out and enjoy the new public space.

"We've got music, we've got Santa, who's going to be there from 11 until 1," he says. "We've got vendors and activities and giveaways. We've got free City of Windsor toques while supplies last and free skate lending from All Saints Church."

Dilkens says holiday displays are located in the centre of the rink.

"We've got fire tables and cozy seating; we've got all sorts of things that are going on, and this is the official launch of our beautiful new square and our ice rink there," says Dilkens.

He says the rink is a regular-sized ice pad you would find in any arena.

"See it for yourself, see what has been done to create a new public gathering space in the City of Windsor that replaces the Charles Clark Square ice rink," he says. "I think people are just going to love it when they see it."

The city held a soft launch for the ice rink this past week.

Construction of the project started in July 2024.

It opened during this city's 133rd birthday celebration this past summer with the summer features of the project.

The summer features include seating areas and a water feature.