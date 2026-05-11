Contract ratified at TRQSS in Lakeshore.

Unifor Local 444 says members at the Patillo Road auto parts plant have ratified a new, three-year deal.

The union says the contract includes wage increases of more than 17 per cent over the life of the deal.

The more than 500 workers also receive more paid time off and improvements to benefits and contract language.

Workers were set to strike early Friday before a tentative agreement was reached a few hours before the deadline.