Contract ratified at TRQSS in Lakeshore.
Unifor Local 444 says members at the Patillo Road auto parts plant have ratified a new, three-year deal.
The union says the contract includes wage increases of more than 17 per cent over the life of the deal.
The more than 500 workers also receive more paid time off and improvements to benefits and contract language.
Workers were set to strike early Friday before a tentative agreement was reached a few hours before the deadline.
?? Attention TRQSS Members ??— Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) May 11, 2026
We have a new 3-year deal.
Major gains include:
• Over 17% in wage increases
• More paid time off
• Faster full-rate progression
• RRSP improvements
• Benefits improvements
• Production Bonus improvements
• Stronger protections#444TRQSS pic.twitter.com/vQHfuyQfwV