Contract talks continue between Unifor Local 444 and TRQSS Inc.

On Sunday, the union held a strike authorization meeting at the Ciociaro Club.

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The unionized workers voted 98.3 per cent in favour of strike action if needed to back contract demands.

Local 444 represents roughly 540 at the plant on Patillo Rd.

The current collective agreement expires on May 8.

Workers at the plant joined Local 444 in January 2023.

TRQSS manufactures seatbelts for clients such as Toyota, Subaru, General Motors, Mazda, and Nissan.