A tentative deal has been reached for TRQSS members.

A spokesperson with Unifor Local 444 announced that a tentative agreement was reached with the employer just hours before a strike deadline.

Approximately 540 workers at TRQSS were set to walk off the job at midnight if a deal was not reached.

A deal was reached around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to the union, meeting and voting details will be released to the workers as soon as possible.

The unionized workers had voted 98.3 per cent in favour of strike action at the end of April to back contract demands.

The plant is located on Patillo Road in Lakeshore, and manufactures seatbelts for clients such as Toyota, Subaru, General Motors, Mazda, and Nissan.