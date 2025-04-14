Construction at Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue continues on.

Work at the intersection that connects LaSalle and Windsor began late last month and includes widening of the road, re-paving, underground infrastructure, and adding protected left turn lanes on Matchett only.

LaSalle's Manager of Engineering Michael Cappucci says they are also signalizing the intersection.

"We are planning on having the curb poured and some new sidewalks installed within the next couple weeks, and the signals on and installed by the last week of April, and right now we're on schedule and looking to complete it by the first week of May," he said.

Cappucci says the intersection remains fully closed with detours in place using Front Road and Malden Road.

"The timings along Malden Road have adjusted to try to accomodate for the influx of traffic that's been put on those roadways," Cappucci said.

Cappucci says once completed, the biggest change motorists will see is during the afternoon peak time when more left turns and through traffic will be facilitated...

"When people are coming home, I think that's when you're going to see really the benefit of the signal," he said. "Right now obviously there's no sidewalks within the area, so you don't really see any pedestrians there, and this is hopefully going to be able to allow the community to get to the neighbouring parks and there's a bus stop in the area, so hopefully the transit system as well can be utilized just a little bit more," said Cappucci.

The project is being completed by Piera Con Enterprises Inc., at a cost of $1,533,931.50.

At the same time, Turkey Creek Bridge is closed as part of the Turkey Creek Bridge rehabilitation project.