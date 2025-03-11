The Town of LaSalle is announcing some construction related closures that will go into effect on March 24.

Turkey Creek Bridge will be closed for approximately two months as part of the Turkey Creek Bridge rehabilitation project.

The intersection of Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue will be closed for one month.

Work at the intersection that connects LaSalle and Windsor will include widening of the road, re-paving, underground infrastructure, installing signals, and protected left turn lanes on Matchett only.

Detours from LaSalle (south of Turkey Creek Bridge) include Laurier Drive to Malden Road or Front Road.

Detours from Windsor (north of the Matchett/Sprucewood intersection) include Armanda Street to Malden Road or Ojibway Parkway via Broadway Street.