The Town of LaSalle has awarded a tender for improvement work at the Matchett Road-Sprucewood Avenue intersection.

Work at the intersection that connects LaSalle and Windsor will include widening of the road, re-paving, underground infrastructure, installing signals, and protected left turn lanes on Matchett only.

The tender went out last month and was awarded to Piera Con Enterprises Inc., who had the lowest bid of $1,533,931.50, excluding HST, for the project.

The town says they've previously worked with Piera Con on other projects and are confident they can complete this type of work. The highest bid was $2,388,000.

Administration expects the project to begin within three weeks time, with closures of the intersection possible during the day and reopened at night.

The project will also happen at the same time of the Turkey Creek Bridge Rehabilitation project when a full bridge closure will take place from April to May.

During that time, traffic will be directed to take Laurier Drive and Sprucewood Avenue for access to Front Road/Ojibway Parkway and Malden Road.