Negotiations between the union representing Clear Medical Imaging workers and the employer are set to resume Thursday after nearly two weeks of no movement.

Talks broke off suddenly Nov. 8 , with both sides pointing fingers, stating each other walked away from the table.

The union again reached out to Clear and the two agreed to resume talks, according to Unifor Local 2458 president Ken Durocher, while speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides.

Durocher says wages, benefits and contracting out of the workers jobs remain sticking points in the four week old strike .

"The wages, we're not asking to be compared to a hospital, but we are asking to close the gap a bit. The benefits is an important part and just trying to get more coverage for the workers at that work place."

The union previously reached an agreement with Clear Medical Imaging on two paid 15-minute breaks, and Durocher says prior to talks breaking off on Nov. 8, the union was asked to make concessions on that item.

"The talks just broke off at that point, because if we didn't agree to that concession on the breaks that they had no more wiggle room to proceed with wages or anything."

He says despite the strike becoming tougher financially for his members, the mood is still upbeat.

"They're going to keep fighting. We can't go back without a fair collective agreement. Usually employees don't approach a union unless they believe they haven't been treated fairly."

In a statement to AM800 News, Clear Medical Imaging says it is pleased that talks are resuming Thursday.

"We believe if both parties commit to working hard at the table we will be able to achieve a deal that allows us to resume our critical health services for the patients of Southwestern Ontario," Clear CEO Michael Reinkober said.

Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical - who work as x ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations in Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Essex and Chatham.