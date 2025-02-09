City of Windsor snow plow crews worked overnight to clear the main roads of snow.

A winter weather travel advisory had been issued by the national weather service , with up to 8 cm's of snow forecasted for the region.

Phong Nguy, acting executive director of public works operations says Windsor received just under 4 cm of snow.

"We headed out really early [Saturday] night, and by 3 a.m. everything was tapered off," he said. "All the main roads are really good, we're just waiting for a little bit of traffic to get on it just to activate the salt, but everything is in really good order."

He says receiving less snow than what was forecast is good news for his crews.

"We do have a few trucks out there, so if anybody needs a little bit of salt on their street, certainly just give us a call at 3-1-1, or use the app, the 3-1-1 app , and then we'll dispatch our guys for spot salting," Nguy said."