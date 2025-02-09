The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries today with the wind out of the west gusting to 40. High minus 1, but will feel like near minus 9/16F.

This evening: A few clouds then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low minus 13, and feeling like minus 18/0F overnight.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High minus 3 or 27.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low minus 7 or 19.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4 or 25.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 4 or 25.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 3 or 27.