Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex.

The national weather service says snow is expected to move into extreme southwestern Ontario Saturday afternoon, bringing snowfall accumulations of up to 5 cm by late evening.

Environment Canada meteorologist Haizhen Sun says snow is expected to begin falling in the afternoon.

"Total accumulation around 2-5 cm's, but there is risk of freezing rain or freezing drizzle just after the snow, then low level freezing drizzle possible," she said. "It could have ice build up and slippery conditions on the road."

She says freezing drizzle is expected to start around midnight into the overnight hours.

"The low level moisture, there's an inversion in the low level moisture with minus 4-5 degree, it's going to be freezing drizzle level," said Sun.

Sun says motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions.

"All the motorists should slow down when driving in slippery conditions, and be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions, and avoid travel is possible," she said.

The freezing drizzle is expected to end by early Sunday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.