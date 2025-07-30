Ward 2 now has two candidates vying to represent the area as city councillor.

The west-end seat was left vacant by the resignation of Fabio Costante.

Brian Green filed his nomination papers on Wednesday morning to get his name on the ballot in the October byelection.

Green states that he resides in Ward 2 where he has lived with his wife and family for 19 years.

On top of his career, Green says he was previously involved with Scouts Canada, volunteering for 10 years with the organization.

Green said he's not running to be a career politician, rather to be the voice of ward residents.

"I am born and raised in Windsor, just about 20 years in Ward 2, so I believe I'm the voice that can bring prosperity back to Ward 2," Green said.

Green said keeping Ward 2 safe is a top priority for him.

"I've watched our area get worse every day, every year, and I think we can definitely on a city level make our streets safer, right, we can improve the lighting, we can definitely improve the traffic which is a growing concern," he said.

"I live in a nice residential area right off of Riverside Drive and there is a lot of speeders that come off of Riverside Drive that use my street to try and beat the traffic light."

Green said another area of concern for him is the boarded up and vacant homes west of the Ambassador Bridge.

"I would like to see those torn down, we're looking for more housing so that's an area that we can definitely look at to put those homes in, they can definitely redevelop that area," Green said.

Those wishing to run for the election must be a resident of the City of Windsor, a non-resident-owner or tenant of land in the city, or the spouse of such owner or tenant.

They must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18-years-old.

Candidates seeking nomination will have until Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. to register.

Residents will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 27.