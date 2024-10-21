A charge has been laid after an assault in Belle River.

Provincial police with the Lakeshore Detachment responded to a report of an assault on Saturday, October 12 in the 400-block of Notre Dame Street.



According to police, a fight broke out between individuals, with one man being physically assaulted.



Police say the victim suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.



A 21-year-old man from Windsor was arrested and charged on Sunday, October 20 with assault causing bodily harm.



He was released from custody and will appear in court in November.

