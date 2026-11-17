Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. is investing into a new Cascades casino in Chatham, Ont., on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

Contract ratified.

Workers at Cascades Casino Chatham have voted 74 per cent in favour of the three-year agreement.

Unifor Local 444 represents the workers and met with the membership on Monday for the ratification meeting.

Local 444 vice president Mike D’Agnolo says the deal includes an 11 per cent wage increase over the life of the agreement along with increased benefits and stronger contract language.

He says the talks with the employer were “kosher.”

“I will say we had to go past the deadline to get to a deal,” he says. “At the end of the deal we think we brought our members back everything we could.”

D’Agnolo says the union is starting contract talks on Tuesday for workers at Starlight Casino Point Edward.

“Hopefully this goes smooth and we can get through the next three days; we can come to a deal and get some workplace harmony for the next three years,” says D’Agnolo.

Cascades Casino Cascades Casino at 615 Richmond St. in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Municipality of Chatham-Kent / Facebook)

Unifor Local 444 reached a tentative agreement with Gateway Casinos on November 12 just before 2 a.m. for the 97 unionized workers at the Chatham casino.

The workers’ previous deal expired on November 11.

Earlier this month, workers at Starlight Casino Point Edward voted 93.8 per cent in favour of strike action to back contract demands.