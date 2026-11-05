Unionized casino workers vote strongly in favour of strike action

(Entrance to the Cascades Casino on Richmond Street at Keil Drive in Chatham. July 17, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Peter Langille))

Unionized workers at two casinos in southwestern Ontario support strike action if needed to back contract demands.

Workers at Cascades Casino Chatham recently voted 91.5% in favour of strike action, while workers at Starlight Casino Point Edward voted 93.8% for strike authorization.

Unifor Local 444 represents the workers at the two casinos.

There are 97 unionized workers at the Chatham casino and 117 unionized workers at the Point Edward casino.

The current collective agreements expire on November 11.

Local 444 says contract talks with the employer continue this weekend.