Tentative deal reached for Cascades Casino Chatham workers

Cascades Casino at 615 Richmond St. in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Municipality of Chatham-Kent / Facebook)

A tentative deal has been reached for casino workers in Chatham.

Unifor Local 444 represents the workers at Cascades Casino Chatham and posted on social media early Thursday morning that a tentative agreement was reached with Gateway Casinos.

The two sides bargained past the midnight strike deadline to reach the agreement.

am800-news-cascades-casino-C-chatham-july-2019-1.9464289 am800-news-cascades-casino-C-chatham-july-2019 (Entrance of the Cascades Casino in Chatham, July 17, 2019 (by AM800's Peter Langille))

As AM800 news reported last week, workers at the Chatham casino voted 91.5 per cent in favour of strike action to back contract demands.

There are 97 unionized workers at Cascades Casino Chatham.

The union has yet to release details on the ratification meeting.