Caesars Windsor will be under new leadership come January 2026.

Jody Brown has been appointed senior vice president and general manager, succeeding Kevin Laforet who retires in March .

Brown is a Windsor native and chartered professional accountant with 14 years experience with Caesars Entertainment.

His tenure includes leadership roles in Windsor and mostly recently in New Orleans where he oversaw a major rebranding project.

Caesars says Brown's responsibilities will be the same as Laforet's, just under a new title.

Brown's priorities are said to include fully integrating Caesars Windsor into the Caesars Empire and maintaining its strong community impact.

Earlier this spring, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation signed a 20-year deal with Caesars Entertainment to keep running Caesars Windsor starting March 2026.

Under the agreement, Caesars will not only manage the casino and its amenities but also pay for future upgrades.

Employees will also get access to more of Caesars’ systems and resources than before.