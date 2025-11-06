The President and CEO of Caesars Windsor has announced his retirement.

Kevin Laforet has announced he will retire in early 2026 after more than 30 years in the tourism industry for Windsor-Essex County. Laforet has held an executive role at the casino since 1994, and has served as President since 2003.

He has been in the position of opening four casino properties over the years in Windsor, including the interim Casino Windsor facility in 1994, the Northern Belle Riverboat Casino in 1995, the permanent facility in 1998, and the expansion and rebranding to Caesars Windsor in 2008.

Laforet has received some hardware over this time at Caesars Windsor, including receiving the 'Gaming Professional of the Year' Award from the Casino Management Association, the Industry Leadership and Outstanding Contribution Award' from the Canadian Gaming Association, and a key to the City of Windsor.

He's also been very active within the Windsor community by participating and leading several boards including the University of Windsor, the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation (IWE), the Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Windsor Essex.

Under Laforet's leadership, Caesars Windsor remains the number one tourist destination in the market, welcoming 3.5-million guests annually, with 1.5-million of those guests visiting from outside the region.

The recruitment process has already begun and will overlap to ensure a seamless transition.

Laforet is looking forward to his retirement and spending time with his family.