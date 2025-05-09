The province has announced the company that will handle the day to day operations of the Windsor casino for the next 20-years.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho says Caesars Entertainment will remain the service provider following a procurement process that began in August of 2022.

"It provides certainty, stability for the over 1,800 hardworking locals who make Caesars Windsor a top tier destination, a world class destination for tourism and gaming."

Caesars has been operating the Windsor casino for 17-years and is one of the largest employers in the Windsor-Essex region.

Caesars Windsor President Kevin Laforet says the agreement is terrific news for the property, employees and the region, "For our customers, they'll continue to enjoy everything that Caesars Entertainment and the Caesars brand brings, particularly the best in class Caesars Windsor rewards. For our employees, this is our best bet to remain successful and be sustainable in this very, very competitive market."

Laforet says the Caesars sign will remain lit for the next two-decades, "We are the number one tourism driver in the region, 70,000 visitors each week, many coming from the U.S., coming from outside the community. We've always been amongst the largest employers in the area, one of the biggest purchases of local goods and services from local suppliers."

Since 2018, Caesars Windsor has contributed over $53,000,000 to the local community through OLG's Municipality Contribution Agreement.

Caesars has donated over $16-million to various causes across the region while employees have donated 100,000 of time to charity.

The casino first opened in 1994.