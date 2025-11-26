Officials with the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel are expecting an increase in traffic over the next few days for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Numerous events are happening on both sides of the border including the Red Wings hosting Nashville Wednesday night, the Lions playing the Packers Thursday, with a watch party happening simultaneously in Windsor , and a double header Friday with the Red Wings playing the Lightning at noon, and hours later the Pistons will tip-off against the Magic.

Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation, Tal Czudner, said they normally see an increase in Americans coming over but are expecting more this year.

"When you combine all of that with the parade in downtown Detroit, the Lions watch party, Campus Martius open for their tree lighting, and then Bright Lights opening on Friday, there's a lot happening and a lot of reasons for people to travel back and forth," he said.

Czudner said this is the tunnel's second busiest stretch of the year.

"Anytime the Blue Jays are in town, that's the busiest weekend, the second busiest is usually the day before U.S. Thanksgiving and the two or three days surrounding it," said Czudner.

He said he was reassured during his weekly call that his U.S. counterparts are prepared for an increase in activity.

"All the different law enforcement and security agencies just to make sure everybody can get back and forth safely. There's a lot happening the next few days. It's pretty exciting," he said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released some tips for travellers to help be prepared when crossing the border.

Travellers are reminded to check ahead for border wait times and declare all food and alcohol items.