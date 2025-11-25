U.S. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching kicking off a busy travel period, especially through the Windsor-Detroit corridor.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released some tips for travellers to help with be prepared when crossing the border.

Youssef Fawaz, Michigan CBP public affairs specialist, said travellers need to pack their patience.

"Thanksgiving week is the busiest travel time in the United States. Primarily for air travel, however, we see that increase in traffic at all of our border crossing between Ontario and Michigan," said Fawaz.

Fawaz said to check border wait times ahead of your trip to help avoid peak times of congestion.

"When you approach the CBP inspection booth, have all travel documents in your party readily available. This saves a lot of time instead of fumbling for documents. Once you approach the officer you already have them in hand. That speeds it up, not only for yourself, but also for the travellers behind you that are waiting in line," he said.

Thanksgiving means delicious meals shared with family and friends.

Fawaz said to be aware and declare all food items to the border officer upon arrival.

"Save yourself some hassle and some time as well. Avoid bringing any meat products, fresh fruits or vegetables. Those are likely going to get you sent inside because our agricultural specialist may have to look at those to see if they're even eligible to come in to the United States," Fawaz said.

If planning to travel with a pet, you may need to complete certain paperwork or tasks prior to departure.