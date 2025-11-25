A section of Ouellette Avenue will close Wednesday night as crews begin to set up for the Detroit Lions Block Party.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says Ouellette Avenue from Park Street to University Avenue will shut down around 9 p.m.

He says Park Street West will also close from Ouellette Avenue to Pelissier Street for the block party starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

As AM800 news reported in October, the Detroit Lions are partnering with the city, Tourism Windsor-Essex-Pelee Island, and the Downtown Windsor BIA to host an official Detroit Lions-sanctioned Block Party to celebrate the Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Green Bay Packers.

The block party is a free, family-friendly event where fans can watch the game on a 32-foot screen.

Agostino says there will also be NFL activation zones, food trucks, face painting and outdoor bars.

He says the block party will be featured during the television broadcast.

"It's pretty exciting to know that our downtown and all our fans will be showcased live at Ford Field and on Fox to a worldwide audience because they're going to be doing a cutaway during the game to show what's happening in downtown Windsor, and that's what we try and do," he says. "We're trying to showcase our city, showcase our downtown."

Agostino says they have designated a safe zone downtown for pick-ups and drop-offs.

"We've set up a zone on Victoria and University where Mothers Against Drunk Driving can drop people off; there'd be taxis there," says Agostino. "So we got a safe zone for pick-up and drop-off. There's so much going on downtown on Thursday. We're going to have heaters out there because we understand it's going to be a little bit cool, and we got the Jody Raffoul Band playing after the game."

The block party begins at 10 a.m.

Agostino is encouraging everyone attending to arrive early.

He says tickets are not needed for the event, but 5,000 people signed up and pre-registered for the event.

The Lions and Packers kick off at 1:05 p.m.

Following the game, The Jody Raffoul Band will be hosting a post-game concert on the main stage on Ouellette Avenue.

Agostino says downtown streets are expected to reopen around 9 p.m. on Thursday.