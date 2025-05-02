Elections Canada says the validation process is now complete in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

The returning officer has gone through the results of each polling station in the riding and reports Conservative Kathy Borrelli defeated Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk by 77 votes.

That's down from a 233-vote margin from earlier this week.

According to the Elections Canada website, there were 70,000 and 10 valid votes and 536 rejected ballots.

The validation process is different from an official recount and it's not clear this morning if the small margin of victory for Borrelli will trigger an official recount, which is overseen by a judge.